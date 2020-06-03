Local soccer club ask for help to save their future

Contact
Local soccer club Kilrea United have launched website to help them pay a fine issued by FIFA.
The club had a meeting on Wednesday night and, as earlier suggested, have asked the public for help to keep them in existence.
The first donation was made by Pierce Hill-Worrall, the player at the centre of the registration error that saw the club docked nine points and lose their grip on the Coleraine and District League last season.
Also putting his hand in is pocket was former player and current Coleraine striker Eoin Bradley, who also helps coach the club.
"Due to an admin technicality on a registration of a player not of our making, Kilrea United FC are being fined 10k Swiss Francs (£8.2k) by FIFA," read a statement on the page.
"This is as an abhorrent and obscene amount to be fining an amateur, pay to play football club.
"Under FIFA guidelines the club has no right to appeal this decision and with the IFA not doing their duty to stand up and protect local grassroots football we have no other option but to ask for donations to save our club against such an injustice," it continued.
Kilrea United have been embedded in the local community on a cross community basis for decades. It is an integral part of the life of Kilrea and would be a devastating shame for our club to fold under such unjust circumstances for our players, fans and the wider community. Please donate what you can to save our club."
In recent weeks, the local community helped raise a staggering £25,000 for Chest Heart and Stroke, through Kilrea GAC's 24 hour relay.
- Kilrea United's Go Fund Me page - Click here...
