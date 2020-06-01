Local soccer club's future in doubt after being hit by FIFA fine

Kilrea United's future is under threat after FIFA's Disciplinary Committee hit them with a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs (CHF), one that cannot be appealed under FIFA's Disciplinary Code.

It follows an eligibility dispute over teenager Pierce Worrall-Hill, dating back to the 2018/19 season and a move from youth team Bertie Peacocks.

At the time, they were hit with a nine-point deduction. This fine, which is the equivalent of £8,320, would put their club's existence in danger.

FIFA's article 5.71, in their Disciplinary Code, highlights any grounds for appeal.

5.71 - An appeal may be lodged with the Appeal Committee against any decision passed by the Disciplinary Committee, unless the disciplinary measure pronounced is:

(a) – a warning

(b) – a reprimand

(c) – a suspension of up to two matches or up to two months (with the exception of doping-related decisions)

(d) - a fine of up to 15,000 CHF imposed on an association or a club or or up to 7,500 CHF in other cases

(e) - decisions passed in compliance of article 15 of this code

As outlined above, part (d) highlights that no avenue for appeal is available, given Kilrea's fine coming under the limit.

