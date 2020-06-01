Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Local soccer club's future in doubt after being hit by FIFA fine

Regulation dictates no avenue for appeal exists

Local soccer club's future in doubt

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Kilrea United's future is under threat after FIFA's Disciplinary Committee hit them with a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs (CHF), one that cannot be appealed under FIFA's Disciplinary Code.

It follows an eligibility dispute over teenager Pierce Worrall-Hill, dating back to the 2018/19 season and a move from youth team Bertie Peacocks.

At the time, they were hit with a nine-point deduction.  This fine, which is the equivalent of £8,320, would put their club's existence in danger.

FIFA's article 5.71, in their Disciplinary Code, highlights any grounds for appeal.

5.71 - An appeal may be lodged with the Appeal Committee against any decision passed by the Disciplinary Committee, unless the disciplinary measure pronounced is:

(a) – a warning

(b) – a reprimand

(c) – a suspension of up to two matches or up to two months (with the exception of doping-related decisions)

(d) - a fine of up to 15,000 CHF imposed on an association or a club or or up to 7,500 CHF in other cases

(e) - decisions passed in compliance of article 15 of this code

As outlined above, part (d) highlights that no avenue for appeal is available, given Kilrea's fine coming under the limit.

RELATED

- The rise of Drapertown Celtic.  More...

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie