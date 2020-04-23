Foyle Cycling Club to host virtual fundraising cycle in memory of Adrian Mullan

Foyle Cycling Club in Derry will host a virtual cycle this weekend, with all the proceeds going to healthcare charities.

The annual event, in memory of club member Adrian Mullan, will take place online rather than being cancelled.

Adrian was tragically killed riding his bike around his beloved Donegal in October 2015. The event traditionally raises funds for Foyle Hospice was due to take place last Sunday (18 April) but had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 and the sporting lock-down.

But the club have acted to ensure that Adrian's memory lives on and local charities can sill benefit.

Ireland's top professionals confirmed to ride and thousands of cyclists expected to join in from home.

The 41km event will take place using the online platform Zwift, replacing traditional route around Inishowen planned for

Saturday, April 25 at 11.30am.

Cyclists from all over Ireland are invited to take part in this incredibly special sportive to support charities during these incredibly challenging times.

Top Irish international’s Nicholas Roche, Eddie Dunbar, Ryan Mullen, Imogen Cotter, Mark Downey, Chris McGlinchey and Irish National Road Champion Sam Bennett have confirmed they will ride the 41km event in aid of charity.

This year the Adrian Mullan Sportive donations will go to the Irish Red Cross and the Foyle Hospice. The Irish Red Cross are providing essential support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone wishing to take part and ride with the pros is encouraged to donate in advance through this link -

Participants can communicate with each other and the pros during the event by using the Cycling Ireland discord channel on the Discord App. Details are available on the Cycling Ireland Website.

Working on the front line on a daily basis the Red Cross are providing:

• Support for HSE ambulances,

• A Covid-19 Hardship fund,

• Community support work to families unable to afford food and basic essentials as a

result of losing their jobs due to the covid-19 pandemic.

During the Covid-19 crisis the Irish Red Cross members have also:

• Transported people to chemotherapy appointments and other vital medical appointments

• Delivered 20,000 Covid-19 safety information leaflets

• Carried out well-being checks for vulnerable people in the community

• Delivered prescriptions for older or isolating people

• Organised food deliveries for older or isolating



The Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses while supporting their families and loved ones in the North West of Northern Ireland.

Their commitment is to improve the quality of life of patients while extending care and support to their families and loved ones. The hospice is also facing extreme challenges during this pandemic not least of which is a drop off in fund raising.

This is an opportunity for the cyclists of Ireland to come together to support two worthy charities in the ongoing battle against Covid-19



