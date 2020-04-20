WATCH: Lego karate comes to Claudy

Claudy Karate club members Keenan Donaghey (12) and Tiernan Donaghey (8) are karate enthusiasts.

Having both done karate from a very young age, these two kids have excelled in karate competition. They aren’t letting quarantine get in the way of their love for their sport.

They’re completing several Online Karate trainings a week with fellow clubmates, and Sensei Dermot McFeely.

And in between, they’re even finding time to direct and produce their own mini karate movies. This is amazing work.

