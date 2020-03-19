Motorcycle racing association of Ireland also in lockdown

The Motorcyle racing association of Ireland (MRA) are the latest organisation to bring the curtain down on their activities.

"It is with great regret and after much consideration and consultation that the Officers and Directors of the Motorcycle Racing Association (Ireland) Ltd. have made the decision to suspend all MRA activities indefinitely.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made with the health, safety, and wellbeing of all our members in mind, health must come before sport in these extraordinary times, and, following the Prime Ministers announcement yesterday evening, we must also free up our First Aid personnel, who provide us with a sterling service every week, for their work with the NHS.

"I’m sure everyone agrees that we cannot overload our NHS at this crucial time, community welfare must come before sporting interest.

"We would recommend that all Clubs scale back their own activities and use electronic communication to keep in contact in light of the latest advice being given by Government, the Chief Medical Officer and other agencies to stop the spread of this virus which is the biggest threat to the health of citizens since the Spanish Flu of 1918.

"We will keep everyone informed of any changes with updates on social media and our website, and we would urge all our members, riders, officials, landowners and families to stay safe and look after themselves as this situation develops."

