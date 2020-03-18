Derry clubs will be given 'two to three weeks' notice for the resumption of action

Derry clubs will be given 'two to three weeks' to prepare for any resumption of activity, Derry CCC have stated.

In a statement, released on the official website on Wednesday evening, Derry CCC said they will 'communicate regularly' with clubs with updates due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The club leagues were due to commence in early April, or March 29 should Derry not qualify for the NFL Division 3 final.

"We are all aware of the uncertainty around future GAA activity over the coming weeks and months," read the statement.

"Such a suspension could and will impact on our competition structures at all levels. Derry CCC will review and plan for different scenarios over the coming days and weeks with any future changes subject to the agreement of clubs.

"Derry CCC reassures all clubs that a period of 2-3 weeks will be set aside for club preparations to take place prior to the resumption of games.

"We would like to take this opportunity to once again thank all our clubs for their vigilance and leadership within our community during this period. We urge you to continue to show vigilance and awareness of the plight of those most vulnerable."

Also today, the All-Ireland U14 Féile competitions in football, hurling and camogie have been postponed. Derry, Tyrone and Donegal were set to host the football competition.

The Celtic Challenge U17 hurling competition has also been postponed, with Derry vying for three in a row.

Elsewhere, the Galway v New York SFC game planned for Gaelic Park on Sunday, May 3 has been called off.