Draperstown Celtic field their first ever 11-a-side ladies team against Castlecaulfield last weekend

Castlecaulfield 4

DC Diamonds 3

Sunday will remain in the history books forever, as DC Diamonds faced Castlecaulfield ladies at Cahore in their first 11 a side outing.

The Diamonds had a big squad in attendance and used the match to get some game time for all.

Castlecaulfield started the brighter of the two teams taking a lead around 15 minutes in.

DC Diamonds fought back with a cracking shot from Cliodhna Hill grazing the top of the crossbar. It all changed after 20 minutes for the Diamonds with a completely different 11 taking the field.

Castlecaulfield took advantage of this scoring from a corner early on. The Diamonds almost pulled one back after some great work by Cassie Caulfield down the right and eventually got their reward with a fine finish from Noeleen Murray. More changes later on saw Castlecaulfield restore their two-goal advantage before the Diamonds pulled another back, this time from Caragh Tohill after some good work from her cousin Niamh.

Late in the game the Diamonds got their deserved equaliser with a real team goal. Roisin Kelly, Kara Louise McKenna and Caoímhe Shaw were involved before Ciara Gallagher coolly slotted the ball past the Castlecaulfield 'keeper.

Castlecaulfield kept the pressure on and struck again just before the final whistle to claim the victory.

A good performance from the entire DC Diamonds team with some good individual performances across the team.