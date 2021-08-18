18/08/2021

Maiden City earn home draw the Irish Cup

Six local teams aim for a spot in Round 3

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

There are six local teams in the second qualifying round of this season's Peaky Blinders Irish Cup next month.

Maiden City's reward for their 5-0 Round 1 win over Tullyvallen is a home tie with Portstewart who were 5-2 winners at Valley Rangers.

Two of the local sides will travel to Banbridge. Desertmartin's 3-0 win over Orangefield OB sets them up with a clash with Banbridge Rangers, with Banbridge Town hosting Tobermore United.

Limavady United will face the PSNI, while Newtowne will face an away day against Sirocco after their 5-3 win over Grove United in Round 1.

QUALIFYING ROUND 2
Saturday, September 25

Rosario YC v Lisburn Rangers, Craigavon City v Dromara Village, PSNI v Limavady United, Coagh United v Ballymacash Rangers, Sirocco Works v Newtowne, Aquinas v Crewe United, Islandmagee v Ballynure OB, Armagh City v Dollingstown, Dunloy v Markethill Swifts, Hanover v Tandragee Rovers, Banbridge Rangers v Desertmartin, Bangor Amateurs v Windmill Stars, Bangor v Killyleagh YC, Drumaness Mills v Fivemiletown United, Maiden City v Portstewart, St. Mary's YC v Dunmurry YM, Glebe Rangers v Colin Valley, Derriaghy CC v Bloomfield, Greenisland v Ardstraw, Ballynahinch Olympic v Immaculata, Ards Rangers v Crewe United, Banbridge Town v Tobermore United, Ballymoney United v Lisburn Distillery, Oxford Sunnyside v Chimney Corner, Strabane Athletic v Holywood, 18th Newtownabbey OB v Shankill United, St. Oliver Plunkett v St. James' Swifts, Newington v Downshire YM, Wellington Rec/Donegal Celtic v Mossley, Comber Rec v Kilmore Rec, Lower Maze v Laurelvale, Rathfriland Rangers v Abbey Villa

