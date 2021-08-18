Maiden City earn home draw the Irish Cup

There are six local teams in the second qualifying round of this season's Peaky Blinders Irish Cup next month.
Maiden City's reward for their 5-0 Round 1 win over Tullyvallen is a home tie with Portstewart who were 5-2 winners at Valley Rangers.
Two of the local sides will travel to Banbridge. Desertmartin's 3-0 win over Orangefield OB sets them up with a clash with Banbridge Rangers, with Banbridge Town hosting Tobermore United.
Limavady United will face the PSNI, while Newtowne will face an away day against Sirocco after their 5-3 win over Grove United in Round 1.
QUALIFYING ROUND 2
Saturday, September 25
Rosario YC v Lisburn Rangers, Craigavon City v Dromara Village, PSNI v Limavady United, Coagh United v Ballymacash Rangers, Sirocco Works v Newtowne, Aquinas v Crewe United, Islandmagee v Ballynure OB, Armagh City v Dollingstown, Dunloy v Markethill Swifts, Hanover v Tandragee Rovers, Banbridge Rangers v Desertmartin, Bangor Amateurs v Windmill Stars, Bangor v Killyleagh YC, Drumaness Mills v Fivemiletown United, Maiden City v Portstewart, St. Mary's YC v Dunmurry YM, Glebe Rangers v Colin Valley, Derriaghy CC v Bloomfield, Greenisland v Ardstraw, Ballynahinch Olympic v Immaculata, Ards Rangers v Crewe United, Banbridge Town v Tobermore United, Ballymoney United v Lisburn Distillery, Oxford Sunnyside v Chimney Corner, Strabane Athletic v Holywood, 18th Newtownabbey OB v Shankill United, St. Oliver Plunkett v St. James' Swifts, Newington v Downshire YM, Wellington Rec/Donegal Celtic v Mossley, Comber Rec v Kilmore Rec, Lower Maze v Laurelvale, Rathfriland Rangers v Abbey Villa
