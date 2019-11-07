Derry City's Sloggett's Dundalk move?

Greg Sloggett impending signing for SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk could be announced today.

It is understood that the midfielder, who played a big part in helping Derry to fourth place in the league and European qualification - as well as reaching an EA Sports League Cup Final - has agreed terms.

However, the player is believed to be on holidays so may not actually put pen to paper for a few days.

Sloggett moved from UCD to City at the start of the 2019 season, but became a free agent at the end of the season.