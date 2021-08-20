20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Former NFL star Bell sees Donegal Derry Vipers claim victory

Donegal Derry Vipers claim the Donaghy Invitational Cup

Former NFL star Bell sees Donegal Derry Vipers claim victory

Conor and Sophie McIntyre pictured with Jason Bell, former American professional football player. Photo: George Sweeney (nwnewspics)

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

It was a great day for American Football fans at Prehen as the Donegal Derry Vipers claimed the Donaghy Invitational Cup with a 14-6 win over Antrim Jets.

There was something for everyone at Prehen last weekend, with the action kicking off with the third place play-off, which saw the Causeway Giants defeat the NI Razorbacks in a competitive contest.

Ahead of the main event there was also an unexpected guest appearance, with former Dallas Cowboy and New York Giant Jason Bell arriving to give some words of encouragement to the Vipers ahead of their final against the Antrim Jets.

The big game was a memorable affair with both teams giving it their all throughout.

Kyle McAneny and JP McKee scored touchdowns for the Vipers while Curtis Haslett got on the score board for the Antrim Jets.

It was a close contest throughout but the Jets failed to build on their score and the Vipers held on to claim the title.

The Donegal Derry Vipers team who played in the Donaghy Invitational Cup Final at Prehen Playing Fields. Photos: George Sweeney/nwnewspics

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media