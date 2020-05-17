Another brilliant piece of artwork has been created in Derry in honour of healthcare workers.

The latest artwork has been painted at the premises of The Old Library Trust in Creggan.

It features a large image of a nurse looking over a number of people.

The artwork has been painted by UV Arts which has also been responsible a number of other paintings in the city, including the now famous Derry Girls mural on the side of Badgers Bar in the city centre.