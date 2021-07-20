Keep cool... Amber heat warning issued for Derry

The hot weather is set to continue until Friday.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat for Derry as hot conditions are set to continue across Northern Ireland over the coming days.
The warning for extreme heat is between 8.00am tomorrow (Wednesday) until 11.59pm this Friday.
Temperatures are expected to rise to highs of 29C tomorrow and into Thursday.
Mayor Graham Warke pictured making a special presentation to Michelle Doherty MBE, Included are Jill Goligher and Megan Doherty.
