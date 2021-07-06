Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is urging dog owners to comply with restrictions on beaches which are in operation over the summer months.
From June 1 to September 15, there are restrictions in place by law regarding where dogs are permitted on some beaches as set out below:
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said restrictions were in place to ensure 'balance.
“As a dog owner myself I understand that not everyone is comfortable around dogs and restrictions are in place to ensure a balance whereby all beach users can enjoy our seaside areas together," he said.
“Council has erected signs advising the public of these restrictions and has provided a presence at beaches to advise and educate anyone in breach of the regulations.
“Despite this, we still continue to receive complaints about dogs in prohibited areas. Council’s Enforcement Team will be carrying out initiatives over the summer to enforce these provisions and anyone who allows their dog in a prohibited area will be liable to a Fixed Penalty Notice or prosecution.
We would encourage all beach users to be aware of these restrictions and comply with them fully to keep outdoor spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone.”
For further information please visit https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/health-and-built-environment/licensing/dog-licensing/dog-control-in-public-spaces.
