Dog owners urged to comply with beach restrictions

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has issued guidance for dog owners.

Dog owners urged to comply with beach restrictions

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is urging dog owners to comply with restrictions on beaches which are in operation over the summer months.

From June 1 to September 15, there are restrictions in place by law regarding where dogs are permitted on some beaches as set out below:

  • Castlerock Beach from main vehicular entrance west (left) to Black Stone Cottage.
  • Downhill Beach from row of white wooden posts westward (left) at entrance to the old pill box towards Benone (access behind Blue Flag area).
  • Portrush West Strand Beach from steps at Castle Erin to Harbour Wall at South Pier.
  • Portrush East Strand Beach from the Arcadia eastwards (right) to the stream.
  • Entire small beach area at the Arcadia Whiterocks Beach in Portrush from the access to beach east (right) towards Dunluce Castle
  • Portballintrae Salmon Rock Beach (beach at car park)

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said restrictions were in place to ensure 'balance.

“As a dog owner myself I understand that not everyone is comfortable around dogs and restrictions are in place to ensure a balance whereby all beach users can enjoy our seaside areas together," he said.

“Council has erected signs advising the public of these restrictions and has provided a presence at beaches to advise and educate anyone in breach of the regulations.

“Despite this, we still continue to receive complaints about dogs in prohibited areas. Council’s Enforcement Team will be carrying out initiatives over the summer to enforce these provisions and anyone who allows their dog in a prohibited area will be liable to a Fixed Penalty Notice or prosecution.

We would encourage all beach users to be aware of these restrictions and comply with them fully to keep outdoor spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

For further information please visit https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/health-and-built-environment/licensing/dog-licensing/dog-control-in-public-spaces. 

Councillors pull together to fund arts bursary

The bursary had initially been voted down at a Committee meeting.

Councillor criticises £20,000 NI centenary spend

The money would be better spent on local facilities for children, she said.

Outdoor events planned for adults with a learning disability

Events will take place in Dungiven and Limavady.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie