Councillor criticises £20,000 NI centenary spend

The money would be better spent on local facilities for children, she said.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A local councillor has criticised a council decision to spend £20,000 on a stained glass window to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Last month, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council appointed an artist to deliver the £20,000 project at Coleraine Town Hall and the decision was ratified at the full council meeting.

However, speaking at a council meeting last week, Independent councillor Stephanie Quigley criticised the decision.

She said her contribution was 'not a political comment', but added that she was 'totally against' the spend.

“I met the Heights football team in the last fortnight and the fencing there is tied up with cable ties,” she said.

“The nets are not fit for purpose. The MUGA (Multi-Use Games Area) is one of the worst sights I've ever seen and I would like noted tonight that I am completely against the £20,000 spend.

“I think a great legacy for our youth in the community to celebrate the centenary would be some kind of investment in an area of high social deprivation.

“It broke my heart today seeing a handful of kids sitting on the ground today at the MUGA, not fit for purpose.

“There is very little for the youth in the Heights and we're spending this money. You cannot get any view of the stained glass windows unless you are inside the building.

“As a young girl in an area of social deprivation, I was only in it three or four times and I don't know how anyone can justify that spend when we have kids with nothing to do and nowhere to go,” said Cllr Quigley.

