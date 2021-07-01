Outdoor events planned for adults with a learning disability

A series of outdoor events in County Derry have been announced for adults with a learning disability and their families.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Western Health and Social Care Trust and Public Health Agency, have been working in partnership to provide the of outdoor, fun events across the Western Trust area.

The events have been organised after a difficult year for many people with a Learning Disability, who have felt isolated from their friends and peers and may have struggled to cope with the changes to routine and lifestyle.

Adele Dunn, Senior Health Improvement Officer (PHA) said they were delighted to fund the events.

“Having listened to the views of the individuals and families and working in partnership, a vibrant and interactive programme has been put together which will promote improved health and social wellbeing," she said.

“Thank you to the local councils who have been so receptive to this programming and to WHSCT for ensuring the needs of people with learning disabilities remains in focus as we all recover from the impacts of COVID.”

Councillor Ashleen Schenning, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said the events would help people reconnect.

“This fantastic partnership initiative demonstrates Council’s commitment to providing positive recreation and social opportunities for everyone," she said.

"Given the restrictions we have lived with recently, participants can look forward to reconnecting and socialising safely together.

“With an overall focus on health and wellbeing, there’s a great variety of activities on offer and we hope this programme for people with learning disabilities and their families​ will prove very popular.”

Anyone wishing to take part can register using the following details:

Event 1 – Sunday 18th July – 12noon to 2pm - Scroggy Road Sports Complex, Limavady.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/158564734389

Event 2 – Saturday 7th August – 12noon to 2pm – Dungiven Sports Centre.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/160821380077

Event 3 – Sunday 5th September - 12noon to 2pm - Limavady Arts and Cultural Centre.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/160823506437

For further information email: reconnecting@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

The events will adhere to all current and future Government restrictions, which will govern the maximum number of participants attending each event, with appropriate social distancing in place.