Councillors pull together to fund arts bursary

The bursary had initially been voted down at a Committee meeting.

Cllrs Richard Holmes and Yvonne Boyle

Liam Tunney

liam@derrypost.com

A local council's Mayor has topped up money raised by a number of councillors to provide a bursary for residents to attend a popular arts summer school.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Leisure and Development Committee last month voted against providing a £500 bursary to the John Hewitt International Summer School in Armagh.

Alliance councillor Yvonne Boyle told last week's full council meeting a group of councillors and members of the public had managed to raise half the money themselves.

With help from Cllrs Chris McCaw, Stephanie Quigley, Angela Mulholland, Joan Baird and Cara McShane, along with community representatives Charlie McConaghie and Elizabeth Lilley, £250 was raised for the bursary.

“We were disappointed on the night that it was lost by one vote, but I'm delighted to say we were able to raise enough donations for a half-bursary,” said Alderman Boyle.

“That has been sent to John Hewitt and allocated to someone from this area. I will continue to work with Julie and Richard on looking at arts provision, how we publicise it and maximise its impact.

“If anyone else wants to donate to me tonight – not in a brown envelope – I'll be happy to take it.”

Cllr Richard Holmes offered to make up the shortfall from the Mayor's budget.

“I'll make it up from the Mayor's budget for the remaining half, because it is a good cause,” he said.

