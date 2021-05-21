Court told that members of the public detained driver following hit-and-run crash in the Creggan area of Derry

A Derry man was today banned from driving for three years after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Creggan area of the city.

Dean Casey, who is 26 years-old and from Glenfada Park, admitted a series of offences in connection with the incident last August.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that around 6am on August 5 last year police responded to reports of a hit-and-run incident at Circular Road in Creggan.

Two vehicles parked in the street had been badly damaged after being struck by a vehicle.

The driver was reported to be a young man.

The court was told that some members of the public followed the car which eventually stopped at High Park in Derry.

He was detained by members of the public and arrested by police a short time later.

He was identified as Dean Casey and he admitted being the driver of the car which has struck the other two vehicles.

He said he said he had taken his cousin's car without her permission and added he was 'on drugs'.

Checks revealed that he was also driving the car without insurance.

During police interview, Casey said he had taken the car but had not travelled too far before crashing into the vehicles.

He said he had driven away 'in the heat of the moment in a panic'.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said Casey had convictions for similar offences in 2013 and knows that he was 'skating on thin ice'.

Mr MacDermott said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

The solicitor added that Casey had paid £2,000 to the owners of the damaged cars.

Judge Barney McElholm said it was stated in court documents that the money had been paid through a 'community group'.

Mr MacDermott said Casey was 'a bit vague' on who the community group was but was insistent that he had not come under any threats to pay the money.

“His mother was approached by people and they said to repair the vehicles would cost £2,000 so he and his mother raised the money,” said Mr MacDermott.

Judge McElholm said it was 'impossible' to know if the money had 'found its way' to the victims of the crash.

He said he was aware of criminal gangs 'fining' people for such incidents but he had no indication that this had been the situation in this case.

“This may well have been a well-intentioned group who passed the money on to the people who vehicles had been damage,” said Judge McElholm.

“Without knowing more detail, it is impossible to know.”

Casey was jailed for three months but the sentence was suspended for two years and banned from driving for three years.

He was also given a probation order for 12 months.