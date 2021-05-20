Council set price for Loughshore glamping pods

A series of glamping pods installed at the newly developed Ballyronan Marina are to be priced at £120 per night after a council committee approved the plans last week.

Those booking the new pods will be required to book at least two nights, with council projections showing annual income from the pods will reach over £17,000.

Discretionary pricing flexibility has also been included in the plans.

Cllr Sean Clarke paid tribute to all involved in developing the glamping pods.

“This is going to be a wonderful development and credit to everybody involved in bringing it forward. It's going to be something outstanding,” he said.