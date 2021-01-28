22 cases in Derry council area of people who say they have been intimidated out of their homes

Twenty two people in Derry's council area are seeking a new home because they say they have been intimidated.

New figures have revealed a total of 234 cases in Northern Ireland where people have told the Housing Executive that they have been forced to leave their homes because they say they have been threatened.

Among those they claim to have been threatened by are paramilitary organisations.

Of the 234 cases, 22 are in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The figures emerged following a question in the Northern Ireland Assembly by DUP Assemblywomen Paula Bradley.

She asked the Housing Minister Carál Ní Chuilín for a breakdown by council area of the the cases involving 'intimidation paramilitary housing points'.

In response, Ms Ní Chuilín department said that, as of September 1, 2020, there were 234 cases in Northern Ireland where the reason given as to why the person was homeless was 'intimidation paramilitary'.

The Belfast City Council area had the highest number of cases at 64.

The Derry and Strabane council area had the sixth highest number of cases of the 11 council regions in Northern Ireland.

According to the Housing Executive, intimidation points are only given to people if they are at risk of dying or their home is genuinely at risk of being destroyed in:

- a terrorist attack

- a racist or sectarian attack

- an attack motivated by the person’s sexuality or disability

- an attack by someone who falls within the scope of the Housing Executive’s statutory powers to address neighbourhood nuisance or other similar forms of anti-social behaviour

The Housing Executive says that the threat has to be confirmed by the PSNI or an organisation that can confirm threats from paramilitary organisations.

The Housing Executive's guidance also states that other organisations can be contacted to confirm that the person could be killed or their home destroyed.

If the threat is confirmed, the person is awarded 200 points on the housing waiting list.

People may also be entitled to an intimidation grant.

In the case of where someone owns their property, the Housing Executive may agree to purchase their home if they have been intimidated.