Future of City Baths swimming pool in Derry to be discussed at a meeting today

Councillors will today discuss the future of Derry's oldest sporting facility.

The Derry News recently revealed that the City Baths swimming pool at William Street needs repairs of £600,000 before it can reopen after lockdown.

The facility is owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the future of the pool is one of the issues due to be discussed at the council's monthly meeting today.

The City Baths opened 61 years ago.

The pool, like all local sports centres, has been closed throughout the Covid-19 lockdown period.

This gave the local council an opportunity to assess the level of repairs needed at the building.

A report carried out by council officials has estimated that the required repairs at the building would cost £599,000.

The confidential report, which has been seen by the Derry News, says that £300,000 of that money would be spent on replacing the swimming pool's filtration system and other pipe work.

An estimated £80,000 would be spent on removing and replacing the external plastering on the William Street building.

A further £80,000 would have to be spent on upgrading the internal walls .

According to the council report, £40,000 would be the cost of painting the building, internally and externally.

The report states that the City Baths, which has been home to the City of Derry Swimming Club for many years, would have to be closed for nine months to allow the repair works to be carried out.

A spokesperson for the local council said that a paper outlining costings and rationale for essential capital works at the City Baths was discussed in confidential business at a meeting of the council's Health and Community Committee earlier this month.

The spokesperson said the paper would come before councillors today for ratification.

The local authority is currently also involved in discussions about the future of Templemore Sports Complex.

Plans have been put forward to knock down the current facility and replace it with a new sports facility at an estimated cost of around £50m.