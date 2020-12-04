Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Seagate secures planning permission for a large extension at its plant in Derry

Company wants to build a new four-storey building on Springtown site

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Seagate confirms positive COVID-19 at Derry facility

The Seagate plant in Derry.

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Planning permission has been granted for a large extension at the Seagate plant in Derry.

The company plans to build a new four-storey building on its site at Springtown.

It is understood that the new building would link two large buildings currently on the site.

Planning permission has been granted for the building by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee.

Seagate, which opened its Springtown plant in 1994, is the largest employer in Derry, with a current workforce of almost 1,400 people.

The local facility makes recording heads for use in data storage media products.

News of the proposed extension at Springtown will be seen as evidence of Seagate's commitment to its local operation.

Last year, the company said it was making a £47m investment in its Derry plant.

The investment was supported by Invest Northern Ireland, who said they would provide an additional £9.95m in funding to enable research and development at the Springtown plant.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie