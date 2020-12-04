Seagate secures planning permission for a large extension at its plant in Derry

Planning permission has been granted for a large extension at the Seagate plant in Derry.

The company plans to build a new four-storey building on its site at Springtown.

It is understood that the new building would link two large buildings currently on the site.

Planning permission has been granted for the building by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee.

Seagate, which opened its Springtown plant in 1994, is the largest employer in Derry, with a current workforce of almost 1,400 people.

The local facility makes recording heads for use in data storage media products.

News of the proposed extension at Springtown will be seen as evidence of Seagate's commitment to its local operation.

Last year, the company said it was making a £47m investment in its Derry plant.

The investment was supported by Invest Northern Ireland, who said they would provide an additional £9.95m in funding to enable research and development at the Springtown plant.