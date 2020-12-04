Seagate secures planning permission for a large extension at its plant in Derry

Contact
The Seagate plant in Derry.
Planning permission has been granted for a large extension at the Seagate plant in Derry.
The company plans to build a new four-storey building on its site at Springtown.
It is understood that the new building would link two large buildings currently on the site.
Planning permission has been granted for the building by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee.
Seagate, which opened its Springtown plant in 1994, is the largest employer in Derry, with a current workforce of almost 1,400 people.
The local facility makes recording heads for use in data storage media products.
News of the proposed extension at Springtown will be seen as evidence of Seagate's commitment to its local operation.
Last year, the company said it was making a £47m investment in its Derry plant.
The investment was supported by Invest Northern Ireland, who said they would provide an additional £9.95m in funding to enable research and development at the Springtown plant.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.