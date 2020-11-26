Contact

Car firm to support school's anniversary celebrations

The school are set to celebrate their 60th anniversary next year.

Niall McFlynn from JKC Coleraine and Darren Morrin, principal of Limavady High School, announce details of the new partnership.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A County Derry school has linked up with a local car retailer as it prepares to celebrate a landmark anniversary next year.

Limavady High School will mark 60 years since the opening of the original Limavady County Intermediate School at its site on Irish Green Street in 1961.

The school's catchment area has grown and now spans from Claudy to Coleraine and a local car dealership, JKC Coleraine will sponsor their 60th anniversary events.

“We are delighted to partner with Limavady High School as part of the school’s 60th Anniversary celebrations,” said Niall McFlynn, Head of Business at JKC Coleraine.

“This sponsorship forms part of our overall strategy and our commitment to giving back to the local community.”

The support was welcomed by Limavady High School Principal Mr Darren Mornin.

“Whilst this is a very challenging year for the school dealing with the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the long and rich history of our school,” he said.

“We are pleased that JKC have agreed to support us with the many events that we hope to run throughout the next number of months.”

