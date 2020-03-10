Police handed an 'extremely dangerous' weapon which was found in the Shantallow area of Derry

The PSNI have been handed an 'extremely dangerous' weapon which was found in the Shantallow area of Derry.

The device consisted of an aerosol can with fireworks attached.

It had not exploded but a spokesperson for Shantallow Community Centre said a number of similar devices had been fired in the local area in recent weeks.

"This is not just 'a bit of craic' or just 'messing about', this is really dangerous for those using them and those being victimised by them," the spokesperson added.

Local SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said it was lucky that no one had been hurt.

"This dangerous device could have caused serious injury if it had exploded. I welcome the fact the PSNI have now retrieved the weapon and it will not be causing any harm to anyone.”

“I am aware that some young people have been hiring these devices off in the recent weeks. The noise can be very disturbing and cause anxiety to vulnerable residents.

"This is really dangerous and I would appeal to all parents to speak to their children about this and encourage them not to get involved.”

“It is unfortunately only a matter of time before someone is prosecuted or seriously injured. I appeal to the local community to be vigilant.”