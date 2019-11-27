Loreto College student wins Rotary Youth leadership development award

Contact
Loreto Student Anna Toner who won Rotary Youth leadership development award
Anna Toner, a Year 13 student from Loreto College, Coleraine, represented the school at the regional heat of the Rotary Youth Leadership Development Award competition last week in Ballymena.
Anna won the local heat of the competition in Coleraine a week earlier; Loreto College was also very impressively represented at this stage by Aron Lestas (also Year 13).
Anna won through as one of three young leaders who will represent the area, among 24 young people from throughout Ireland.
In February, Anna will be part of a group which will spend time in Belfast, Dublin and Strasbourg, visiting Stormont, Dail Eireann and the European Parliament.
In Strasbourg, they will debate a variety of motions at Euroscola at the European Parliament with about 500 other students from all over Europe.
She was congratulated on this wonderful achievement by Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, on behalf of all the staff and students of Loreto.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Colum Eastwood says teaching staff across the city are being forced to bring in basic items due to funding.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.