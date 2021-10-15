BREAKING: British politician dies after being stabbed in his constituency today
A UK Member of Parliament, David Amess, has passed away today after sustaining critical injuries from stab wounds.
The 69 year old was reportedly at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea when the attack occurred.
According to Newstalk, he was treated at the scene but sadly passed.
Essex Police released a statement confirming a 25 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
As news of his death broke, SDLP leader and MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood took to social media to say, "This is so awful. Thinking about David's family at this terrible time."
It's the second time a sitting MP has been killed in such circumstances in five years, according to RTE, after the death of MP Jo Cox in June 2016.
