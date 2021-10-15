Search

15/10/2021

Man arrested after fight at County Derry roundabout

The incident took place this morning.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A man has been arrested after a fight took place at a County Derry roundabout this morning.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving a number of people at Castledawson Roundabout this afternoon.

A police spokesperson a 21-year-old was in custody following the incident.

"A man, aged 21, was arrested by police following the report of a number of men fighting in a car park near the Castledawson Roundabout at around 11.30am on Friday October 15," they said.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries."

