Live whale stranded on Donegal beach

The six-metre whale was found on Rossnowlagh beach on Thursday morning. Picture: Nicola Coyle, Irish Whale and Dolphin Group
A live pilot whale has been washed up on a Donegal beach.
The six-metre whale was found on Rossnowlagh beach on Thursday morning.
The live stranding was reported to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group at around 9am.
The organisation has sent a stranding volunteer to the scene.
Stephanie Levesque, stranding officer with the group, said indications are that the whale has become stranded due to illness.
“Pilot whales are s relatively common sights but live strandings don’t happen that often but, but they are not extremely rare,” she said.
She said consultations with a vet about the condition of the whale suggest that it is ill.
“It seems that it has washed up because it is sick.”
She said it is important that any strandings of live or dead whales, dolphins or porpoises are reported to the group.
Sir Gerry Robinson became well-known as a television presenter fronting BBC programmes including Troubleshooter and Can Gerry Robinson Fix the NHS
Colum Eastwood: "Continuing to make undeliverable demands around the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice is a hiding to nothing"
Nadine, second from left, ACA fellow Last Singer Standing judges, Joey Fatone and Samantha Mumba, and series presenter Nicky Byrne, right.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.