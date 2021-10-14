Search

14/10/2021

Eastwood welcomes constructive dialogue with Šefčovič

Foyle MP says European Commission has demonstrated "generous flexibility"

columeastwood-2

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has welcomed further dialogue with European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič this afternoon.

The SDLP leader said that the proposals presented by the Commission this week demonstrate generous flexibility and has called on the British Government to show the same willingness to reach an accommodation.

Following the call, Colum Eastwood called on DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson to withdraw his threat to collapse the devolved institutions in light of the significant movement made by EU leaders.

Colum Eastwood MP said: “We have had further useful dialogue with Maroš Šefčovič this afternoon. The SDLP is very pleased with the flexibility that the European Commission has shown and the proposals that are now on the table. It is time that we see a similar willingness to reach an honourable accommodation from the British Government.

“There will now be a period of intense negotiation. That should be a constructive and relentlessly positive engagement aimed at securing a resolution. I hope that the briefing and counter briefing that has characterised previous talks, particularly in the British Press, will not come to define this negotiation.

“In the spirit of seeking accommodation, Jeffrey Donaldson should now withdraw his threat to collapse devolved government in Northern Ireland. Unionism has achieved its goals, there is no further price to be extracted. Continuing to make undeliverable demands around the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice is a hiding to nothing.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media