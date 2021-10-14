Search

14/10/2021

Derry girls (14) reported missing 92 times - court told

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A 14-year-old girl had been listed as missing on 92 occasions, Derry Magistrate's Court heard this week.

The girl was appearing charged with breaching her bail at the weekend by being away from the children's home where she resides.

The teenager is currently facing charges of burglary, assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

A police officer told the court the girl had run away from the home on Saturday and only returned on Monday morning and police resources had been expended looking for her.

She said police were concerned that the girl would re-offend as she had 10 bail breaches this year alone.

The court heard that police were concerned about the girl's safety as she could be open to exploitation.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that on Saturday the girl had been with friends and phoned the children's home to come and collect her.

For some reason no one answered and so she got a taxi but arrived late for her curfew and was told police were on their way. The solicitor said that realising she would spend the week- end in custody she ran away and stayed with friends.

He said to her credit she had kept in touch with the children's home.

Mr Quigley said while the situation 'was not good it could have been an awful lot worse.'

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the courts were trying to protect the young girl and re-released her on bail to appear again later this month.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media