The capsule has been planted in the grounds of St Patrick's Church.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Don't open until 2060: Dungiven group bury unique time capsule

A County Derry humanitarian group have buried a time capsule to give the local people of the future a glimpse into life in 2020/21.

Let's Change Tomorrow is a voluntary group that was set up in 2017 to provide help to world emergencies.

Throughout the pandemic, they have had to adapt their methods after Covid stopped many planned activities, but the group were still able to collect and send financial help to those in need.

Having raised over £40,000 for a number of causes since November 2017, the group's latest venture will allow future residents to get first hand accounts of what has been an extraordinary time.

“We thought it was a great way of recording peoples experience of the past year and to recount these to family members in 2060 when it will be reopened,” said a spokesperson for the group.

Participants were asked to write a letter to future residents of Dungiven while donating money to the charity to help with humanitarian causes throughout the world.

The capsule was buried on the grounds of St Patrick's Church on June 13 2021 and will be dug up and opened again on June 13 2060.

