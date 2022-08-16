Search

16 Aug 2022

Study a university level course at NWRC – what’s not to love?

Study a University Level course at NWRC – what’s not to love?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 7:42 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Emerging young talent Joe Allan has just completed his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Music at North West Regional College.

And while Joe could have chosen to head to university for the next stage of his career – Joe’s opting for a HND in Music at NWRC, saying that studying local is the path for him.

Derry singer/songwriter Joe enrolled on the Level 3 Music course in 2020. Already a singer/songwriter and guitarist, throughout his two years at the College he has grown and developed as a musician. He regularly gigs across the city and has just released his first single ‘Blackout Blinds’ on all streaming platforms.

“It makes so much sense to study with NWRC,” he said. “It’s cheaper, you can live at home, and when it comes to the standard of learning everything is better here.”

Joe’s encouraging other students to join NWRC’s Results Days from 18-19, (A-Level and BTEC), and 25-26 August (GCSE).
NWRC offers a huge range of courses open to students aged 16 and over, from Level 1 to Level 6, in Further and Higher Education.

Students who have attained 4/5 or more GCSEs can enrol on a Level 3 Further Education course (the equivalent of three A-Levels) at NWRC in a range of subject areas which include Art & Design, Business, Care & Health, IT, Hospitality & Catering, Media, Science, Sport, Music, Performing Arts. Hairdressing & Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Construction & the Built Environment, Engineering, Administration and Travel & Tourism.

Derry singer hits the right note

'Blackout Blinds' drops on all streaming sites

One-year courses at Level 1 and 2, cater for students who want to increase their current GCSE profile and perhaps haven’t successfully achieved as many GCSEs as they would have liked, and can help them get back on track. Successful completion of a Level 2 course allows students to progress to a Level 3 course (the equivalent of three A Levels) and on to Higher Education, University or Employment.

In addition, the Apprenticeship route is becoming more attractive for young people. As an apprentice, young people gain nationally recognised qualifications whilst earning a wage, combining practical ‘hands-on’ experience with academic knowledge. Apprentices typically work four days a week and are released by their employer one day a week to attend College.

For students who have already completed their A-Levels, Leaving Cert, or Level 3 course, NWRC offers a huge range of Higher Education courses including Foundation Degrees, Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

For more information or to apply for a course visit nwrc.ac.uk/results

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media