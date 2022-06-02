Search

02 Jun 2022

From Washington DC to Portrush for local artist Adrian Margey

The County Derry man has been showing his work in the USA.

Adrian Margey pictured with one of his paintings in The White House.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Portstewart based artist Adrian Margey has just returned from his first showing of work in the USA.

Well known for his contemporary and traditional depictions of the Irish landscape, Adrian was invited by the Washington Ireland Program to exhibit his work at its ‘Journey through Ireland’ event on May 11 in downtown Washington DC in a venue over-looking The White House.  

Together with representatives from the world of Irish film, literature, sport and food, Adrian helped transport American guests to Ireland for the evening. 

Now back on home soil, Adrian is preparing for a joint exhibition with his wife and fellow artist Evana Bjourson. The exciting showcase opens this Thursday evening (June 2) from 6pm to 9pm at the Portrush Atlantic Hotel and continues on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 11am to 8pm and Sunday, June 5 from 11am to 6pm. 

“Showing my work in the USA for the first time was an incredible experience. I feel very fortunate to have been offered the opportunity especially after the past couple of years when it had been impossible to hold in-person exhibitions," he said.

"Visitors to the showcase were very welcoming and extremely supportive of my work. I’m now really looking forward to this week’s exhibition which is a little closer to home.

Artist Evana Bjourson pictured here with her Wave Study.

"Evana is a very talented artist and I’m sure visitors to the show will enjoy how her work contrasts with my own,” enthused Adrian.

Evana’s stunning work incorporates human interaction, seascapes and coastal experiences observed through the lens of transience. 

Her figurative work reflects thoughts on the role of humanity while her dynamic wave paintings take inspiration from life on the North Coast. 

The artist initially trained as an architect.  Her most recent work featured in the exhibition captures cherished buildings on the North Coast, bringing her full circle.

Admission to the exhibition is free. More details can be found on the artists’ websites: www.adrianmargey.com and www.evanabjoursonart.com

Alternatively please telephone the Margey & Bjourson Studio Portrush on 07841593762 for more information.

Local News

