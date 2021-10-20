Dates announced for return of Stendhal Festival in 2022

Following their ambitious endeavour in producing two covid compliant music festivals in 2021, Stendhal Festival has announced that it will be returning to the one festival format in 2022 and that their one festival will begin on the very last day of June (the 30th), running to July 2.

The two smaller events which instigated numerous social distancing protocols combined to create the largest gathering of tents at a music festival anywhere in Ireland in 2021 and with that experience under their belts, the team behind the multi-award-winning event have decided that the best way to try and get back to normality is to press forward with one larger event for approximately 10,000 people.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill explained: “Despite the difficulties, the uncertainties and all the additional rules and regulations we had to impose, both events in 2021 went off really well and people really worked incredibly well with us in order to ensure that was the case.

“Running two events provided big challenges for us but happily, as always, our amazing team rose to the occasion twice and more people camped at a music festival at Stendhal than anywhere else on the Island of Ireland this year, something we can really be proud of.”

Ross continued: “Going forward though, to continue with the model of two smaller events would not be practical for us and we are confident that people are a bit more confident themselves now about returning to large scale outdoor gigs, as witnessed at a number of events in Belfast throughout September.

“With that in mind, with the eradication of social distancing rules for outdoor spaces and with plenty of lessons learned from our events in 2021, we are confident that we can return to our usual event set up in 2022 and safely welcome over 10,000 patrons to the farm once again.”

Super Saver Early bird tickets for Stendhal 2022 will be on sale on October 29thth at 1pm and will be available until January 5th, when the organisers are hoping to make their first batch of line-up announcements.

“By moving the event forward by about 6 weeks we have to hit the ground running,” added Ross, “we also don’t have any major uncertainties about if we can run or not next year so expect us to have plenty of info regrading Stendhal 2022 out early in the new year, when we will also be opening our annual artists submission process.”

For tickets and more info regarding Stendhal Festival 2022, visit www.stendhalfestival.com.