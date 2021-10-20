Search

20/10/2021

Former County Derry bank building goes on rental market

Plans for the building had been announced by a local electrical firm in March 2021.

Former County Derry bank building goes on rental market

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A historic County Derry bank building has been placed on the rental market after having been bought by a local electrical company in March 2021.

Donaghy Bros bought the former Danske Bank building in Kilrea following its closure in December 2020, with the intention of developing a staff training centre and expanding existing office space.

However, just months after the plans were announced, the building has been placed on the rental market. A listing on the Paul Birt Estate Agents website describes possible uses for the building as a coffee shop, dental practice, creche or office accommodation.

A spokesperson from Donaghy Bros confirmed the building was available to rent on a 'short-term' basis.

“It's still very much on the agenda to preserve this great building and our plan is to utilise it for additional shop and office space for Donaghy Bros,” they said.

“However with a number of other imminent business commitments, we have decided to postpone our plans for the Danske building for another year or so.

“Rather than have the building remain vacant, without proper care and maintenance, we aim to lease it out on a short term basis, should we find a suitable tenant.”

The Kilrea-based company are currently undertaking a £2 million refurb of their Limavady store, which will commence next week.

County Derry electrical retailer collects top award in London

Bank building purchase marks 'exciting project': Donaghy's

The Kilrea-based electrical retailer has bought the former Danske Bank building in the town.

98-year-old leaving memento discovered during bank clear out

The recipient appeared to have left the gift behind when he moved branches.

Local News

