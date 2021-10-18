Search

18/10/2021

Murder investigation launched after man's body found in County Derry

The male's body was found this afternoon around 12.30pm.

Murder investigation launched after man's body found in County Derry

The incident occurred at Sandy Braes, Magherafelt.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a property in County Derry.

The discovery of the deceased man's body was reported this afternoon (October 18 2021).

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said: “Just after 12.30 this afternoon, police received a report that the body of a deceased male had been found at a residential property in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt.

“Police attended and a man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Sandy Braes area in recent days and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 944 of 18/10/21.”

Defendant in County Derry murder at risk of self-harm, court told

Thomas Rainey was remanded in custody until November 10.

Man charged to court over County Derry murder

The 59-year-old has been formally charged with the murder of Katrina Rainey.

Police launch murder investigation after County Derry fire

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media