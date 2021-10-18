Murder investigation launched after man's body found in County Derry

The incident occurred at Sandy Braes, Magherafelt.
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a property in County Derry.
The discovery of the deceased man's body was reported this afternoon (October 18 2021).
Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said: “Just after 12.30 this afternoon, police received a report that the body of a deceased male had been found at a residential property in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt.
“Police attended and a man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.
“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Sandy Braes area in recent days and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 944 of 18/10/21.”
