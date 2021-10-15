Man charged to court over County Derry murder

A 59-year-old man has been formally charged with the murder of a woman in County Derry.
The body of a woman in her 50s, named locally as Katrina Rainey, was found in a burning car early on Tuesday morning at a farm on Quarry Road, between Knockloughrim and Gulladuff.
Sadly, she died from her injuries in hospital later that day, and a murder investigation was launched by police.
Police had been given an extra 36 hours to question the suspect on Friday, and have now charged him to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday morning (October 16).
The family also suffered tragedy in 2002, when six-year-old Heather Louise Rainey died in an accident on the family farm. Two of her siblings also injured during the incident.
