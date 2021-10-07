'Argumentative' County Derry man broke Covid regulations

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A 19-year-old Magherafelt man who police described as 'argumentative' has been hit with a fine after contravening Covid-19 regulations earlier this year.
Ronan Coulter, of Greenvale Park, Magherafelt, entered a guilty plea to contravention of a requirement under the Health Protection regulations for Coronavirus on May 11 2021.
Police had been called to Tulach Way in the town to attend reports of a possible fight and observed a number of people at a house in the area.
A woman identified as the homeowner argued no Coronavirus regulations were being breached; that only four people were present and all lived at the property.
When asked to bring the occupants to the door, the woman disappeared inside the house, and moments later, the defendant came to the door and spoke to police.
Prosecution said Coulter had presented as being intoxicated and argumentative with police, and was issued with a fixed penalty notice under the legislation.
Defence for Coulter said he was among a number of people in the house who received fixed penalty notices and that it was unfortunate he didn't react more positively.
They said a group of young people had been invited to the house, and that the defendant had given into temptation and attended the gathering.
The court heard how Coulter had a diagnosis for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), for which he takes medication, and that he had struggled with the effects of lockdown.
Judge Dunlop fined Coulter £275 for the breach, alongside an offender's levy of £15.
