Search

29/09/2021

Much-needed resurfacing completed on County Derry road

Local representatives have welcomed the work in Clady.

Much-needed resurfacing completed on County Derry road

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Local representatives have welcomed the completion of a resurfacing programme on a County Derry road.

Work on the Mullaghnamoyagh Road, near Clady, was completed last week and the progress has been welcomed by a number of local councillors.

SDLP councillor for Mid Ulster, Martin Kearney, said the improvement was welcome.

“I am delighted large stretches of of the Mullaghnamoyagh Rd have been re-surfaced last week,” he said.

“With well over 70 houses and stretching over a mile in length this was much-needed. This C Class Road carries abnormal amounts of traffic linking the Mayogall and Ballymacombs Rds.

“I have recently conducted a community survey along this stretch of road and this was the number one issue identified. Hopefully the remaining stretches of the road will merit consideration in the future.

“The erection of new poles along this road has also caused concern as to visibility especially at the Ballymacombs Rd junction.

“I have been in contact with the service providers and a solution is currently being worked on.”“I commend the patience of these rural dwellers and I will continue to push for repairs to other roads across the council area.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake praised the work of the Roads Service in getting the work done.

“I wish to commend DFI Roads Service and in particular Mr Conal Mc Kee for agreeing to my earlier request to carry out these much needed works along this stretch of roadway,” he said.

“These repairs will assist those travelling daily along this stretch of roadway and will minimise potential ponding of road surface waters.

“I thank local DFI officials for their continued cooperation on these road improvement requests.”

Both councillors indicated further work was planned; on the Innishrush Road in Clady and the Drumard Road, Kilrea.

Unaccompanied 'L' driver pressed accelerator instead of brake

Damage was caused to filling station fuel pumps and a van during the incident last year.

Council to remove bollards placed along County Derry river

The unsightly bollards had been placed on the river bank following a safety review.

Major road plans and projects in County Derry outlined to councils

Projects are underway in both Mid Ulster and Causeway Coast and Glens.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media