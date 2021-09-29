Much-needed resurfacing completed on County Derry road

Local representatives have welcomed the completion of a resurfacing programme on a County Derry road.

Work on the Mullaghnamoyagh Road, near Clady, was completed last week and the progress has been welcomed by a number of local councillors.

SDLP councillor for Mid Ulster, Martin Kearney, said the improvement was welcome.

“I am delighted large stretches of of the Mullaghnamoyagh Rd have been re-surfaced last week,” he said.

“With well over 70 houses and stretching over a mile in length this was much-needed. This C Class Road carries abnormal amounts of traffic linking the Mayogall and Ballymacombs Rds.

“I have recently conducted a community survey along this stretch of road and this was the number one issue identified. Hopefully the remaining stretches of the road will merit consideration in the future.

“The erection of new poles along this road has also caused concern as to visibility especially at the Ballymacombs Rd junction.

“I have been in contact with the service providers and a solution is currently being worked on.”“I commend the patience of these rural dwellers and I will continue to push for repairs to other roads across the council area.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake praised the work of the Roads Service in getting the work done.

“I wish to commend DFI Roads Service and in particular Mr Conal Mc Kee for agreeing to my earlier request to carry out these much needed works along this stretch of roadway,” he said.

“These repairs will assist those travelling daily along this stretch of roadway and will minimise potential ponding of road surface waters.

“I thank local DFI officials for their continued cooperation on these road improvement requests.”

Both councillors indicated further work was planned; on the Innishrush Road in Clady and the Drumard Road, Kilrea.