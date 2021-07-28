Major road plans and projects in County Derry outlined to councils

Mid Ulster District Council members have been updated by the Department for Infrastructure on road maintenance, improvement works and active travel schemes in 2020/21 and those planned for 2021/22.

Speaking as he addressed council members last week, Divisional Roads Manager, Mr David McKinley said: “The 2020/21 year was unprecedented due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However we worked closely with our contractors to develop new working practices to ensure that much needed road maintenance and improvement works could proceed and as a result, most of our 2020/21 programme was successfully delivered despite the absence of work over the first part of the year.

“During the year a number of significant resurfacing schemes have been completed including the A5 Omagh Road at Ballymacilroy, the A29 Moneymore Road Dual Carriageway and the B40 Moneyneaney Road, Moneyneaney.

“Minister Mallon is committed to the delivery of active travel schemes across the north and to making walking and cycling a safer and more attractive option for people getting around.

“I am therefore pleased that we have also delivered a number of active travel improvements in year including the shared footway / cycleways at A42 Mayogall Road, Clady and the A54 Magherafelt Road, Castledawson.

“As a result of £523,000 funding from the Minister’s Blue/Green Fund we will be progressing further schemes in the 2021/22 year including a new footway at Hillhead Road, Toome and an upgrade to the existing path on the A29 Garvagh Road, Swatragh.

“In the 2020/21 financial year Minister Mallon announced the roll out of new part time 20mph speed limit schemes at 103 schools across Northern Ireland and I am pleased to confirm that schools across the Mid Ulster Council area are in the process of benefitting from this programme.

“It is the Minister’s intention to take forward a further tranche of part-time 20mph speed limits at schools and all schools in the Mid Ulster area will be assessed and prioritised to inform the 2021/22 programme.”

Continuing, Mr McKinley said: “The Minister recognises the importance of street lighting and allocated sufficient funding to ensure the repair service was delivered across the full 20/21 year; she has also allocated sufficient funding this year to maintain this level of service.

“Total expenditure on street lighting during 20/21 amounted to £2,736,000 including £549,000 on energy costs and £574,000 on energy efficient LED replacement lanterns.

“Among the areas that received LED lighting included Caledon Road and Tullyvar Road, Augnacloy and the Beechland, Glenburn, Manor Estate, Park Lane and Piney Hill residential areas of Magherafelt.

“My staff will continue to develop local transport and safety schemes and maintenance programmes to enhance safety, improve traffic progression and provide measures for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Concluding, Mr McKinley said: “I would also finally like to highlight a very successful year for the two A6 Flagship projects.

“You will be aware that we recently completed the A6 Randalstown to Castledawson dual carriageway and this has already brought significant benefits for the 22,000 vehicles using this key strategic route each day.

“Construction work on the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe is progressing well and completion is anticipated in 2022.

"Development of the A29 Cookstown Bypass and the A5 Western Transport Corridor is also continuing at pace.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has visited Dungiven to view progress on the A6 road scheme.

Councillor Richard Holmes also had an opportunity to speak with representatives of Wills Bros Ltd from the contractor consortium carrying out the extensive work for the Department for Infrastructure.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “I would like to thank Councillor Sean McGlinchey for inviting me to Dungiven and affording me this opportunity to meet with some of those who have worked diligently to ensure the success of this major infrastructure project.

“A scheme of this size is not without its challenges and the contractor has worked closely with the local community to make this a successful and beneficial undertaking for all those who live, work and travel daily in the locality.

“The sheer scale of the works is clear to see, with the construction of over 25km of dual carriageway between Dungiven and Drumahoe which will ultimately create a by-pass of Dungiven, 22 bridge structures, four new grade separated junctions and three new roundabouts.

“I would like to congratulate Darren and Tony on what has been achieved so far, along with everyone associated with the project.

“On its completion we can look forward to environmental benefits for Dungiven, reduced journey times and ultimately enhanced road safety for all,” said Cllr Holmes.