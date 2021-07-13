Council to remove bollards placed along County Derry river

The unsightly bollards had been placed on the river bank following a safety review.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A number of bollards placed at a beauty spot on the banks of the River Bann are to be removed following the intervention of a local councillor.

The bollards were placed along the edge of the river at Molloy's Ford, between Portglenone and Bellaghy as a result of a recent Mid Ulster District Council Health and Safety Assessment.

Carntogher councillor Sean McPeake has said the bollards have angered local fishermen and other users of the facility, with some branding it 'environmental vandalism'.

The Sinn Féin representative says the Council has agreed to remove the bollards to install a more appropriate solution.

“I have asked that they will be removed and that an alternative solution such as an engineered barrier system at the end of the car park is installed,” he told the County Derry Post.

“Council has agreed to remove the concrete bollards and to install a more appropriate solution that respects the local environment whilst meeting health and safety requirements.

“I believe that once those safety issues requiring to be addressed are identified, it needs to be done so in a way that is very much sympathetic to the area’s surroundings.”

The safety audit had highlighted a need to block off vehicular access from the adjacent car park to the river side itself. Cllr McPeake said the response was not appropriate for one of the Council's flagship locations for health and well-being.

“This facility has in recent times received significant Council and DAERA investment and is one of the flagship locations within the district for the promotion of health and well being,” he said.

“The facility is used extensively by fishermen, walkers and joggers and Council has rightfully received much recognition for the provision of such a local facility.

“In this instance I commend Councils’ adherence to its statutory duty to the ongoing health and safety requirements, though I do believe the solution found is not the correct one.”

