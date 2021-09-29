Hospital fundraiser launched after death of popular County Derry businessman

The family of a popular County Derry businessman who died after contracting Covid-19 have launched an online fundraiser for the hospital units that cared for him.

Bobby Mullan, of Bob Mullan Motors in Campsie, passed away in hospital on September 20, three weeks after contracting the virus.

The dad-of-seven, a native of Drumsurn, was laid to rest on Wednesday at St Finlough's cemetery in Ballykelly following Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale.

Mr Mullan had been involved in the car business for over 40 years having established Bob Mullan Motors in Ballykelly in 1980.

The business had been closed all week however, as they prepared to re-open, a spokesperson for the company yesterday took to social media to pay tribute to those who offered their support following Bobby's death.

“As we reopen for business, we, the staff of Bob Mullan Motors and Bobby's family, would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support during this past week and throughout the three weeks Bobby spent in hospital,” the Facebook post read.

“We are overwhelmed by your kindness and the numerous tributes in his honour. We thank all those who attended his wake and funeral, and all the local community and local businesses who stood out to show their respect as Bobby made his final journey past the business he loved and on the way to his final resting place.

“We expected to have a lot more years left with Bobby, and we are devastated that Covid has taken him from us.”

The post went on to explain that Bobby's family have decided to raise funds for the Intensive Care Unit and Ward 26C at Altnagelvin Hospital as a thank you for the care provided to the father and grandfather.

“As everyone knows, Bobby was a very charitable man, and in his honour his family have set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for ward 26C and ICU, Altnagelvin Hospital, to recognise the care and generosity they showed towards Bobby in his final days. Any donations made are greatly appreciated. He really was some man for one man.”

On a JustGiving page set up by Mr Mullan's daughter, Emma, the family have set a fundraising target of £1,000.

“We would like to raise funds for ward 26C and ICU, Altnagelvin Hospital, in memory of our father Bobby Mullan,” said Emma.“Before he passed, during his week spent in ward 26C and two weeks spent in ICU, the staff worked tirelessly to care for and provide support and comfort to our father and we will forever be indebted to them.

“Our father was a very charitable man and in his honour we would like to raise as much as possible to support these wards and the amazing staff in their battle against Covid.

“We thank you all very much for any donations made, they are greatly appreciated.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bobby-mullan.