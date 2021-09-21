Tributes paid to well-known County Derry car dealer

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a well-known car dealer from County Derry, who died yesterday.

Bobby Mullan, of Bob Mullan Motors in Campsie, passed away in hospital on Monday morning, September 20, following an illness.

A statement on Bob Mullan Motors' Facebook page announced the news 'with a very heavy heart' yesterday.

“It is with a very heavy heart we announce the death of our Founder, Father, Granda, Brother, Uncle & Boss friend Bobby. He was loved by so many and will be sorely missed.”

The tribute continued: “He is a massive loss to the car industry. Bobby was some man for one man!”

The business stated that it would be closed 'until further notice', adding: “Thank you all for your support during this difficult time.”

Mr Mullan, a native of Drumsurn, started his career in Canning's Garage, Limavady, before establishing Bob Mullan Motors in Ballykelly in 1980.

From humble beginnings, Bob Mullan Motors, which is a second generation family owned and run business, has achieved many industry awards and accolades based on customer service, retail experience and website awards for marketing and customer experience.

The firm celebrated 40 years in business in 2020.

As news of Mr Mullan's death was announced, tributes came flooding in online.

One person wrote: “Limavady has lost another legend. Rest easy Bobby, you've earned it for sure. God bless all who loved you and give them srength.”

Another tribute read: “So sorry to hear this sad news. Bob was a gentleman who would have gone to great lengths to get you a car that you wanted. Will be sorely missed.”

A former customer added: “Really sad news to hear this morning. I bought my first car from Bob Mullan Motors over 30 years ago and have been a regular customer since.

"I couldn't praise Bobby highly enough for his great people skills and the professional manner in which he ran his business. He will be sadly missed. Deepest condolences to his family at this sad time.”