18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Maghera man charged with pouring hot wax on neighbour's cat

The 24-year-old appeared via video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Maghera man charged with pouring hot wax on neighbour's cat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A 24-year-old Maghera man has appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court charged in connection with an incident in which hot wax was poured on his neighbour's cat.

Joe O'Kane, of Meeting House Avenue, Maghera appeared via video link from Coleraine Custody charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals and common assault.

The court heard the injured party had alleged O'Kane had approached him outside his house on August 15 2021 and asked him to lend him some money.

The injured party then treated the defendant to lunch, which the pair took back to his house to consume.

While inside the house, O'Kane allegedly made advances towards the injured party's partner, and when challenged, jumped on his back and held a small kitchen knife to his throat.

After the injured party managed to throw him off, the defendant allegedly lifted a lit scented candle and poured the hot wax on the face of the injured party's cat, subsequently blinding the animal.

Opposing bail, a police officer said O'Kane was currently on bail for a previous offence and that there was a strong possibility of reoffending, as well as a risk to the public.

District Judge Mullan said it was obvious the defendant had no control over his own actions and refused to grant bail.

She ordered O'Kane be returned to court on September 15 2021.

Suspended sentence for man who stood naked in back garden

The 60-year-old told police he thought he was having a panic attack.

Maghera men disqualified after driving quads in the dark

The men, both 19, have also been fined on a number of offences.

Maghera man said he would 'paralyse' his father

The 23-year-old received a suspended sentence at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media