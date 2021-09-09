Search

Local councils mark National Emergency Services Day

Both mayors met with representatives from the emergency services.

Local councils have been marking National Emergency Services Day by meeting those who risk their lives to help others in the community.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Paul McLean, met with NHS and emergency services representatives to personally thank them for their service.

"Emergency Services 999 Day is your chance to support the heroic men and women of the NHS and emergency services," he said.

"Not many people will be fortunate enough to never have to make that vital 999 call during their lifetime- whether it’s for themselves, their family, their friends or indeed for a complete stranger who requires immediate assistance.

"In many cases, the actions of these quick-thinking first responders can literally mean the difference between life and death. We celebrate and are grateful for our emergency services today, and every day."

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council with the official Emergency Services Day flag.

Meanwhile, the official Emergency Services Day flag is flying at Cloonavin, headquarters of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The council building will also be illuminated in red light as a sign of support for the Air Ambulance, which provides helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS), working in direct partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Mayor Richard Holmes thanked those who put their lives at risk.

"It’s too easy to overlook the importance of our emergency services, but when they are needed, they are always there," he said.

"In many cases, they enter dangerous and traumatic situations when many others would be going the other way and for this, we are truly grateful.

“Every day, lives are saved thanks to the collective bravery and skills of all our emergency services, and this is what I want to reflect on.

"The pandemic encouraged all of us to express our thanks and gratitude to those who dedicate their lives to protecting others, and I hope this is a legacy which will continue beyond the health crisis.”

As well as promoting the work of the emergency services, the 999 Day campaign also promotes the importance of using emergency services responsibly, educates the public about basic lifesaving skills, and highlights the many career and volunteering opportunities available within the services.

