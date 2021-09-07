A County Derry MLA has said a solution needs to be found on traffic suggestion currently causing frustration in Dungiven.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has requested a meeting with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads to discuss the planned lane closures for the Dungiven bypass and A6 works.

The East Derry MLA said she intended to meet the Department.

“I have requested a meeting with DfI Roads to discuss the planned lane closures for the Dungiven bypass and A6 works over the October/November period,” she said.

"Earlier this year Councillor Sean McGlinchey and I had met with DfI regarding the previous period of roads closures and a solution was found which reduced the closures period.

“We’ve been contacted by residents and commuters about the planned closures which are due to be 24/7 for a number of weeks.

“These closures cause significant delay and there are particular concerns now schools have returned and more people are returning to the workplace.

“We appreciate the closures cannot be avoided entirely, and the Dungiven bypass and A6 dualling is a much needed project which we are very supportive of.

“However, we would like see if a solution could be found that reduce the period of closures or if there are any alternatives that could be explored.”