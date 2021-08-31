Search our Archive

31/08/2021

County Derry pub customers support charity in memory of local girl

The fundraiser took place during the European Football Championships

County Derry pub customers support charity in memory of local girl

Aoife Doherty, from Murphy's Bar, Dungiven, presenting the cheque.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry bar has raised hundreds of pounds for a life-saving charity after being touched by their efforts and sensitivity.

Murphy's Bar, Dungiven, launched the fundraiser for Foyle Search and Rescue during the recent European Football Championship.

Staff at the bar wanted to fundraise for the charity after they had been so helpful following the death of a local girl shortly before the start of the competition.

“We sold tickets for a pound and just before a game, we drew one out and if your number came up, you got free beer for the duration of the game,” said a spokesperson.

“Whatever money was left over went into the pot towards our appointed charity.

“Just after it had started, Dungiven lost a girl, Leona Devlin, and we were touched at how Foyle Search and Rescue honoured her at her funeral, so it was decided that they should be the ones to benefit as it's such a noble cause.

“At the end of the championship, we had managed to raise £485 for this brilliant organization.”

Foyle Search and Rescue was set up in 1993 in response to the high number of drownings in the River Foyle.

The charity has adopted the role of preventing suicide and supporting families in the city.

Its volunteers are from the local community and selflessly give up hours of their personal time every week to help those in need

They patrol the river on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, identified peak times of need, from 9.30pm to 3.00am, engaging with people in distress, maintaining lifebelts and saving lives.

They also have an Emergency Response Pager Team, made up of 15 dedicated volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Young Derry man killed in a road crash last week was 'charismatic' and had touched so many people's lives

Mourners gathered this morning for the funeral of Conor Devine

Councillors raise County Derry road issues with DfI officials

Department officials were speaking at a recent full council meeting.

New cross causing a stir in County Derry graveyard

The feature has been created by two local men.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media