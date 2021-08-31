County Derry pub customers support charity in memory of local girl

A County Derry bar has raised hundreds of pounds for a life-saving charity after being touched by their efforts and sensitivity.

Murphy's Bar, Dungiven, launched the fundraiser for Foyle Search and Rescue during the recent European Football Championship.

Staff at the bar wanted to fundraise for the charity after they had been so helpful following the death of a local girl shortly before the start of the competition.

“We sold tickets for a pound and just before a game, we drew one out and if your number came up, you got free beer for the duration of the game,” said a spokesperson.

“Whatever money was left over went into the pot towards our appointed charity.

“Just after it had started, Dungiven lost a girl, Leona Devlin, and we were touched at how Foyle Search and Rescue honoured her at her funeral, so it was decided that they should be the ones to benefit as it's such a noble cause.

“At the end of the championship, we had managed to raise £485 for this brilliant organization.”

Foyle Search and Rescue was set up in 1993 in response to the high number of drownings in the River Foyle.

The charity has adopted the role of preventing suicide and supporting families in the city.

Its volunteers are from the local community and selflessly give up hours of their personal time every week to help those in need

They patrol the river on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, identified peak times of need, from 9.30pm to 3.00am, engaging with people in distress, maintaining lifebelts and saving lives.

They also have an Emergency Response Pager Team, made up of 15 dedicated volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.