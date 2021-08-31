County Derry pub customers support charity in memory of local girl

Aoife Doherty, from Murphy's Bar, Dungiven, presenting the cheque.
A County Derry bar has raised hundreds of pounds for a life-saving charity after being touched by their efforts and sensitivity.
Murphy's Bar, Dungiven, launched the fundraiser for Foyle Search and Rescue during the recent European Football Championship.
Staff at the bar wanted to fundraise for the charity after they had been so helpful following the death of a local girl shortly before the start of the competition.
“We sold tickets for a pound and just before a game, we drew one out and if your number came up, you got free beer for the duration of the game,” said a spokesperson.
“Whatever money was left over went into the pot towards our appointed charity.
“Just after it had started, Dungiven lost a girl, Leona Devlin, and we were touched at how Foyle Search and Rescue honoured her at her funeral, so it was decided that they should be the ones to benefit as it's such a noble cause.
“At the end of the championship, we had managed to raise £485 for this brilliant organization.”
Foyle Search and Rescue was set up in 1993 in response to the high number of drownings in the River Foyle.
The charity has adopted the role of preventing suicide and supporting families in the city.
Its volunteers are from the local community and selflessly give up hours of their personal time every week to help those in need
They patrol the river on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, identified peak times of need, from 9.30pm to 3.00am, engaging with people in distress, maintaining lifebelts and saving lives.
They also have an Emergency Response Pager Team, made up of 15 dedicated volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
More News
(Left to right) Kerri Bradley, HR Director; Nuala Murphy, Interim Head of Business at Diversity Mark; and Jonathan Forrester, Managing Director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.