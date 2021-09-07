Search

07/09/2021

22 Covid-related deaths in County Derry last week as rate falls again

The rate per 100,000 of population is down for the second week in a row.

Limavady saw the highest percentage increase in new Covid cases last week.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

There have been 22 Covid-related deaths in County Derry's three local government districts over the last seven days.

The figures come in a period where the county's rate for the virus fell for the second week in a row, leaving the current rate per 100,000 of population at 574.8.

Ten Covid-related deaths were recorded in Mid Ulster, while there were a further nine in Causeway Coast and Glens and three in Derry and Strabane.

The figure marks an increase in the previous week's death toll of 16.

However, the number of new cases of the virus has fallen for a second week running, with last week's figure of 1,426 representing a 12.1% decrease on the previous seven days.

Numbers fell across all the but three of the county's postal areas (Limavady, Coleraine and Garvagh), while Portstewart recorded exactly the same amount of cases (23).

Derry City's BT48 postal area retains the highest rate per 100,000 of population at 718.0, while Portstewart (BT55) has the lowest at 280.1.

The county's overall figure of 574.8 is still above the overall NI figure of 529.3, but the percentage of people testing positive for the virus has reduced again to 13.1%.

The number of Covid inpatients in the area's hospitals also fell over the last week, from 115 to 112.

Altnagelvin recorded an increase of seven in inpatient numbers, but a fall of seven was recorded in Causeway and a further reduction of three in Antrim Area Hospital.

68% of the population (1,291,010) have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 1,171,130 (62%) have received both doses.

