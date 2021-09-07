County Derry nursery to host a series of historical talks

A County Derry nursery school is to host a series of political talks looking at partition and its impact on rural communities in Ireland.

Naíscoil Ghreanacháin is set to welcome historian Donal McAnallen to Swatragh this week to kick off the series, which is funded by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

This Thursday September 9 at 7.45pm in Michael Davitts GAA Clubrooms in Swatragh - Donal McAnallen will deliver a talk on 'The GAA in Derry & Ulster during the Revolutionary Era, 1912 - 1923'.

Dónal is a freelance historian, author and researcher and is a former national treasurer and secretary of Comhairle Ardoideachais, the GAA's Higher Education Council, and the author of The Cups That Cheered: A History of the Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Higher Education Gaelic Games.

On Thursday September 23 at 7.30pm in Michael Davitts GAA Clubrooms, Roddy Hegarty will explore the history of borders in Ireland with his talk “A Line on a Map: Drawing Borders in North-West Ulster”.

Roddy Hegarty is a renowned historian, researcher and author. A native of Strabane in County Tyrone he is the Director of the Cardinal Tomás Ó Fiaich Memorial Library & Archive in County Armagh.

Locally, Senior Irish lecturer, Seamus O’Donnghaile will be delivering a talk looking at the effect partition had on our native tongue on Wednesday September 15 at 7.00pm in Michael Davitts GAA Clubrooms.

Local historian Martin Mellon will take us back in time to provide an insight into smuggling in the area, post-partition on Thursday September 23 at 6.45pm also in Michael Davitts GAA Clubrooms.

All of the talks are free entry and those attending are encouraged to wear face masks until seated at the event. Refreshments will also be provided on the evening.

For more information and confirmation of dates and venue please visit the Naíscoil Ghreanacháin Facebook page.