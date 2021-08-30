Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Man accused of murder at County Derry campsite dies in prison

37-year-old Kathleen Brankin was stabbed to death at the resort last month.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A man accused of murdering a 37-year-old woman at a County Derry campsite has died in prison, the Irish News has reported.

53-year-old Thomas Davidson had been charged with the murder of 37-year-old Kathleen Brankin at a holiday resort in Myroe, near Magilligan in County Derry last month.

Davidson was on remand at Maghaberry prison after being arrested on suspicion of Ms Brankin’s murder after the young mother was found dead on decking at Swann’s Bridge camp site.

After being arrested at the scene, the Newtownabbey man appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court three days later charged with murder.

No further details have been released, but the death is not thought to be Covid-related.

”His next of kin have been informed. As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death," said a Department of Justice spokesperson.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, offered the family his sympathies.

”I would like to extend my sympathy, and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” he said.

