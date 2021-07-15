Limavady murder accused appears in court

A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Kathleen Brankin.
Thomas Davidson, of Collinward Avenue, Newtownabbey, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from Coleraine custody this morning charged in relation to the incident on July 12 at Swanns Bridge camp site in Myroe, near Limavady.
The defendant spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and indicate he understood the charge.
DI Claire McGarvey said she could connect the accused to the charge.
Davidson was remanded in custody to appear again in court on August 11 2021.
